Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,931 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 440,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 340,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 11,163,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

