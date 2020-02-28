Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 65,286 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 752.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,286 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 173,747 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. 19,818,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $137.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $378.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

