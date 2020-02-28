Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,997 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 336.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.59. 3,091,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,373. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.36. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

