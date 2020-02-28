Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,994 CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $667.59. 455,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $450.41 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $675.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.58.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

