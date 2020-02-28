Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 755.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 293,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. 3,377,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $2,282,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

