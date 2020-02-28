Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,988 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RARX. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,054,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 390,415 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,914,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,486,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 142,218 shares during the last quarter.

RARX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,287. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.76. 662,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,384. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

