Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HESM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.08. 404,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,526. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

