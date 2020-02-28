Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 102,699 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,699 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

IRWD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,751. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

