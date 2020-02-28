Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,648 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 50,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 1,057,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,084.21%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.