Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 13,719 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mplx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832,725 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Mplx by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 18,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. 7,196,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

