Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 198,208 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 198,208 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,802,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,038,999. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $438.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

