Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 39,727 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,727 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,074,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 543,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 89,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

