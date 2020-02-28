Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 47,232 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,232 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,330,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

