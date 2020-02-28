Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 64,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HASI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:HASI traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $33.95. 1,544,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.56%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

