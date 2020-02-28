Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,995 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 63,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,022. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $201,154.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,882,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,313 shares of company stock worth $6,805,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

