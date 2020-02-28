Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after buying an additional 1,810,912 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,725 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 408,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,888. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSXP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

