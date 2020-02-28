Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,786,383.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,597 shares of company stock worth $6,016,829 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBS stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 686,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

