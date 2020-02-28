Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,005 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

PTLA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.11. 2,614,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,621. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $974.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 315.45% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

