Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 260,600 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren comprises approximately 1.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Ralph Lauren worth $62,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,841,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 229,919 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $14,254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,580. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

