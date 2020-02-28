Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Rapid7 worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,029,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 107.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 22.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 31.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,715. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,290 shares of company stock worth $5,437,926. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.