Rapids (RPD) Price Tops $0.0001

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Rapids has a total market cap of $280,035.00 and approximately $812.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.02512768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00218906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00130351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,390,589,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,374,632,438 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

