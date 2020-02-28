Rapidz Hits Market Capitalization of $78,924.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $78,924.00 and $15,472.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

