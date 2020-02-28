RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 203,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Svennilson Peter purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 155,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,168. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.