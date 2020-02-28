Raymond James Analysts Give Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) a C$1.30 Price Target

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) has been given a C$1.30 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.24.

Shares of TCW stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $224.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.73.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

