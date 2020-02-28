Raymond James Boosts ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $215.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICUI opened at $200.35 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.85.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock worth $5,846,715. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.