Raymond James Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$46.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STN. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.40.

Shares of STN traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$40.10. 813,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.82. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$26.67 and a 52 week high of C$42.31. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

