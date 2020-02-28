Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT)

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Slate Retail REIT in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Retail REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

