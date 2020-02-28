Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have trended positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Raymond James’ analysis:

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $78,986.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $200,259.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,425 shares in the company, valued at $390,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock worth $2,345,554 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

