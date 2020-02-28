Raymond James Reiterates C$23.00 Price Target for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) received a C$23.00 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.88% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.35.

TSE VET traded down C$0.38 on Friday, hitting C$13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,119. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$12.67 and a one year high of C$36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.09.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

