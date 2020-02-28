Raymond James Reiterates C$6.50 Price Target for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been given a C$6.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

WCP stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,331. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.46. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

