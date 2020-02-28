Raymond James Trims ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Target Price to $65.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANIP. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.