Rayonier Advanced Materials’ (RYAM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

RYAM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 56.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

