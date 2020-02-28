Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

NYSE RTN opened at $193.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average is $209.99.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.