RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.59%.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $20.15. 183,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $231.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.15. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.19%.

RCI Hospitality announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

