RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

RP stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. 2,531,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

Get RealPage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RP. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 72,831 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $3,983,855.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,234,753.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,421 shares of company stock worth $27,651,982. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.