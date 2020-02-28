RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $67.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

RealPage stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. 2,531,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. RealPage has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.39 and a beta of 1.09.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 72,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $3,983,855.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,234,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,421 shares of company stock valued at $27,651,982 over the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 5,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,750,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

