Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

2/26/2020 – Office Properties Income Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

2/21/2020 – Office Properties Income Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Office Properties Income Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/13/2020 – Office Properties Income Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

2/12/2020 – Office Properties Income Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Office Properties Income Trust is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Office Properties Income Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Office Properties Income Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OPI stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,496. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. Office Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

