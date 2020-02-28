Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

2/13/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $72.50 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/11/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

1/30/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

1/23/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/1/2020 – Crispr Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Get Crispr Therapeutics AG alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $21,167,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,264 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.