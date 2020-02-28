Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fuchs Petrolub (FPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE):

2/21/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €36.50 ($42.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €35.60 ($41.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/20/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €35.60 ($41.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €31.85 ($37.03) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.58. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

