Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Lowered to GBX 5,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($97.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,533.53 ($85.94).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 5,748 ($75.61) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,265.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,142.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

