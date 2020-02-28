Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 million.

RLH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 161,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,125. Red Lion Hotels has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $69.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLH. B. Riley cut Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.