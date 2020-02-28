RED Market Capitalization Hits $410,136.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, RED has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $410,136.00 and approximately $72,088.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00690227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 843% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000794 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

