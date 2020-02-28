Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

RDFN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 5,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,978. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Redfin has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Redfin’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $115,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,500 shares of company stock worth $3,865,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after buying an additional 1,362,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

