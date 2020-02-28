RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,364.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $880,106.00 and $47,364.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00595421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00095964 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00120591 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002492 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002305 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.