Refereum Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, DDEX, Upbit and IDEX. Refereum has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $678,211.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02490814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00216007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,577,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

