Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Neil Stahl Sells 10,349 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total value of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $12.96 on Friday, hitting $444.57. 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.17 and its 200 day moving average is $337.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.