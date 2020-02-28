Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,856 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Regenxbio worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Regenxbio by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regenxbio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Regenxbio by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Regenxbio by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.83. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

