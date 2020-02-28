Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLS stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.71. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

