Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 3.00

Media stories about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBY opened at $0.22 on Friday. Reliability has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Reliability alerts:

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.