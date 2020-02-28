Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Remy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Remy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Remy Cointreau stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. Remy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $102.28 and a fifty-two week high of $148.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98.

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

